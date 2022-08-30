Rice University scores No. 6 rank among best colleges in the US and No. 1 in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rice University is a star student among the top colleges in the U.S.

A new ranking from education information and review platform Niche ranks Rice as the sixth best college in the country and the best in Texas, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology holding the top spot nationally. Rice's ranking is one notch above its seventh-place showing on the list Niche released in 2021.

"We're proud that Niche once again rates Rice not only one of the nation's top universities, but also one of the nation's best college values," says Reginald DesRoches, president of Rice. "This is especially gratifying because Niche reflects the opinions of students and parents who know firsthand what outstanding education opportunities Rice continues to offer."

