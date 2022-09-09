University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows

University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- University of Houston's president, Renu Khator, did not expect to get this type of welcoming during a trip to Austin Friday morning.

Khator was in Austin testifying on a case, she said in a tweet. When she returned to her car after, she found the driver's side back window had been smashed.

She shared a picture of the damaged window on her Twitter page.

It is unclear if this was a targeted crime or if anything was stolen from inside.

Several of her Twitter followers commented saying they were glad she is OK.

In 2008, Khator accepted the job as President and Chancellor of the University of Houston. Her husband followed her, becoming the Associate Dean of the university's engineering program.