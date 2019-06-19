Remembering Josue Flores: What we know about 11-year-old boy senselessly killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Josue Flores was just 11 years old when he was killed on May 17, 2016. He was brutally stabbed as he walked home from the school bus stop.Josue loved math and science, and had stayed late at school to work with the science club."He had a bright future. He was very obedient and he was giving. You give him $10, he would buy everyone else something before he bought himself something," his mother Maria Flores said.Josue was a sixth grader at Marshall Middle School. Josue's sister, Sophia, says he loved to draw, play soccer and wanted to be a doctor when he was older.He was walking alone down Fulton Street near James Street when a man approached him and repeatedly stabbed him. He was transported to the hospital, but it was too late.Josue Flores was buried at Historic Hollywood Cemetery after a funeral at Holy Name Catholic Church on May 24, 2016.