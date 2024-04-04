Authorities said a suspect was being held in the Baton Rouge area and is awaiting transfer to Harris County.

Child found safe in Louisiana after regional Amber Alert issued for missing 23-month-old boy

What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-month-old boy was found safe in Louisiana after he was at the center of a regional Amber Alert issued Wednesday night.

The regional alert was issued for the child on behalf of the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office.

He was reportedly last seen Tuesday at about 6 p.m. in the 15900 block of the I-45 North Freeway.

In an update early Thursday morning, the alert was canceled after the child was reportedly found safe in the Baton Rouge area, along with a vehicle believed to be involved.

Pct. 6 said a suspect was being held there on a warrant and is awaiting transfer to Harris County.