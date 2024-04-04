Child found safe in Louisiana after regional Amber Alert issued for missing 23-month-old boy

Authorities said a suspect was being held in the Baton Rouge area and is awaiting transfer to Harris County.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-month-old boy was found safe in Louisiana after he was at the center of a regional Amber Alert issued Wednesday night.
The regional alert was issued for the child on behalf of the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office.
He was reportedly last seen Tuesday at about 6 p.m. in the 15900 block of the I-45 North Freeway.
In an update early Thursday morning, the alert was canceled after the child was reportedly found safe in the Baton Rouge area, along with a vehicle believed to be involved.
Pct. 6 said a suspect was being held there on a warrant and is awaiting transfer to Harris County.