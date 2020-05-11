Easy baking with the kids! David Nuno is whipping up some Cuban Guava Pastries!

Cooking is a family business? We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a recipe that's sure to entertain the kids and provide a tasty treat! David Nuno is in the kitchen with his family baking up Cuban Guava Pastries.
This Week's Recipe: Cuban Guava Pastries
Ingredients
-1 pkg. Pepperidge Goya Pastry Disc
-1 bar Guava Paste
-1 pkg. Cream cheese
- Egg whites
Instructions
1- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2- Place pastry disks on baking sheet
3- Cut guava into 1/4 inch slices and place on the pastry disc.
4- Cut cream cheese into 1/4 inch slices and place on the pastry disc next to guava.
5- Place an additional disc on top of those on the baking sheet.
6- Pinch the edges and fold to make a sealed pastry and brush with egg wash.
7- Bake for 15 minutes
Get A Printable Recipe
Tried this recipe?
Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!
Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.