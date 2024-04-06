'Suspect' and 'victims' staged robbery when armed bystander stepped in, HPD says

An Ella Boulevard robbery that led to a bystander shooting and killing the suspect turned out to be staged as part of a U visa scheme, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The northwest Houston robbery that preceded a fatal gas station shooting in January was staged, according to police.

The Houston Police Department initially said a bystander witnessed Rasshauud Scott appearing to rob a couple at gunpoint at the gas station on Ella Boulevard near the Beltway on Jan. 27. He shot Scott as he attempted to flee.

However, HPD has now said the couple and Scott were working together to stage a robbery so that the man and woman could file a report with the police and use their crime victim status to apply for a U nonimmigrant status, or "U visa."

"The person qualifies for a work permit while they're waiting for a resolution of the case," immigration attorney Silvia Mintz said.

Police said they obtained text messages from Scott's phone between him and a man named William Winfrey the night of the shooting.

In one message, Winfrey writes to Scott, "It's the usual gas station (expletive)."

In another he writes, "When you done run make all the (expletive) to look real."

Investigators said they also found a selfie from one of the purported victims on Scott's phone.

Police said Winfrey and Scott staged numerous other similar robberies dating back to 2023 in a bid to help the alleged victims obtain visas.

One took place at a northeast Houston gas station on Jan. 26 in which Scott pretended to rob a cashier at the store.

Mintz said U visas come up a lot during discussions with potential clients.

"They say, 'OK, what would happen if somebody beat me up? Or if I was a victim of domestic violence?' And of course, the answer is, 'I cannot help you,'" Mintz said.

Mintz added the schemes could backfire. If immigration officials learn someone has lied to obtain a U visa, they could be banned from the country permanently.

"People don't realize the big mess they're getting into by lying and making things up," Mintz said.

ABC13 was unable to locate any criminal charges against the people who claimed to be victims in the Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 robberies.

