Southbound US-59 ramp to the I-610 West Loop northbound officially closed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've been telling you about this for weeks and we hope you have your detours planned. Another major ramp closed Monday night at the busiest interchange in Texas.

The outbound I-69 Southwest Freeway ramp that connects to the I-610 West Loop in the Galleria area officially shut down at 9 p.m.

The ramp is going to remain closed for about two months to make room for the construction of the new one. The new ramp is slated for completion in fall of this year.



You may remember that a few years ago, the Southwest Freeway that we all know and sometimes love was re-designated as I-69. But it still refers to the same stretch of highway.

And, it will always be US-59 in our hearts.

Traffic will be detoured on the feeder road that comes out at Richmond. It's important to note that the street that cuts through the Afton Oaks neighborhood is now barricaded to prevent traffic.



The inbound I-69 ramp to the West Loop closed down on Friday night, and it will be closed for the next six months.

This is all part of a seven-year improvement project for the I-69 and West Loop interchange. We're about halfway through the quarter billion dollar project.

The inbound and outbound ramps will both be closed at the same time, at least for a short time. The new ramps will be rebuilt in the exact same spot as the old ones, so crews simply can't keep the old ramps open during construction.

It's about to get real near I-610 and the Southwest Freeway, Houston! Don't worry, ABC13 has got the top shortcuts and detours all in one place.



