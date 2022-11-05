Railroad worker dies after explosion on tracks caused by fuel near Old Town Spring, officials say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed while working on a railroad track that exploded near Old Town Road, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Crews responded to a fire at 26510 E. Hardy Road after a fuel gas ignited, causing an explosion early Saturday.

Upon arrival, one man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another worker who was there during the incident was not injured, according to HCFMO.

No further information was provided. This is an ongoing investigation.