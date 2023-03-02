The man is accused of snatching the woman's purse in broad daylight outside a shopping center, and police need your help finding him.

HPD looking for man accused of snatching 74-year-old woman's purse in SW Houston parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help catching a suspect accused of snatching a 74-year-old woman's purse at a southwest Houston commercial parking lot in broad daylight.

Houston Police Department officers said on Wednesday, at about 3:35 p.m., the woman had just parked her car outside the shopping center in the 10000 block of Beechnut near the Beltway.

Surveillance video shows a white car pulling up next to the woman's vehicle as she walks up and opens the back door.

That's when a man can be seen jumping out of the passenger side of the white car, snatching her purse, and getting back in. The woman tries to stop him, but the driver pulls off, causing her to fall to the ground.

RELATED: Mother's purse snatched while picking up child from daycare in Heights area, police say

According to police, the 74-year-old believes she was followed to that location from a nearby bank in Stafford she had gone to.

HPD described the suspect as a Black man with a thin build wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Police said they are also looking for a white, four-door Volkswagen with no license plates.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

SEE ALSO: Woman refuses to let go of purse during robbery outside SE Houston convenience store, police say