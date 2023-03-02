WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
purse snatching

Mother's purse snatched while picking up child from daycare in Heights area, police say

KTRK logo
Thursday, March 2, 2023 12:25AM
HPD says video shows suspect robbing woman picking up child at daycare
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston police are looking for a robbery suspect who stole a woman's purse while she was picking up a child at a daycare on West 25th Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a purse snatcher is underway after the suspected thief was caught on camera robbing a mom who was picking up her child from daycare, according to police.

Investigators said the incident happened on Feb. 9 at a daycare parking lot in the 1500 block of West 25th Street at about 6 p.m.

A woman was in the middle of putting her child inside her car when a man forcibly grabbed her purse from behind her, according to police.

Police said the man took off in a white four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, after getting a hold of the mother's purse.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s who weighs about 160 to 170 pounds and is about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall. Houston police said he was last seen wearing white shorts and a brown hoodie.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW