Houston police are looking for a robbery suspect who stole a woman's purse while she was picking up a child at a daycare on West 25th Street.

Mother's purse snatched while picking up child from daycare in Heights area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a purse snatcher is underway after the suspected thief was caught on camera robbing a mom who was picking up her child from daycare, according to police.

Investigators said the incident happened on Feb. 9 at a daycare parking lot in the 1500 block of West 25th Street at about 6 p.m.

A woman was in the middle of putting her child inside her car when a man forcibly grabbed her purse from behind her, according to police.

Police said the man took off in a white four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, after getting a hold of the mother's purse.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s who weighs about 160 to 170 pounds and is about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall. Houston police said he was last seen wearing white shorts and a brown hoodie.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.