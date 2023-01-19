Woman refuses to let go of purse during robbery outside SE Houston convenience store, police say

When the woman refused to let go of her purse, the suspect threw her to the ground while yelling at her to give it up. Ultimately, he ran off without the purse, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video shows a woman refusing to let go of her purse as a suspected robber tries to take it from her, shoving her to the ground in a struggle at a southeast Houston parking lot.

The robbery happened outside a convenience store on Telephone Road on Jan. 6, 2023, at about 9:20 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the woman was leaving the store and walking to the parking lot when a man suddenly grabbed her purse from behind her.

The woman told police she refused to let go of the strap, so the suspect threw her to the ground while yelling at her to give up her purse.

The suspect can be seen in the surveillance video running off after being unsuccessful in gaining control of the purse.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic man with a medium build and a thin goatee. He was wearing a gray-colored Houston Texans hoodie, light-colored jeans (blue or gray), a black beanie cap, black ankle socks, and white-colored low-top Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.