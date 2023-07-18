Landscapers were working in a yard on Purdue Street when the suspects took cash from their truck after following them from the bank, HPD says.

Landscapers try to stop 'jugging' suspect by taking getaway car keys, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance cameras captured landscaping crews falling victim to a suspected jugging while out on the job in the Greenway and Upper Kirby area, according to police.

Investigators say on June 30, the victim withdrew cash from the bank for one of his workers before heading to a job site in the 3700 block of Purdue Street.

While crews were working, the suspect pulled up in a black Jaguar SUV, next to their work truck, and snatched an envelope of money from the driver's side, according to police.

One of the crew members tried to intervene and allegedly took the Jaguar key fob and the suspect's phone. Meanwhile, the suspect took off in a gray Mazda SUV with an unknown driver.

The suspect then returned to the scene, pointed a handgun at the victim, demanded his phone back, and then got back into the Jaguar and fled the scene, along with the Mazda.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man believed to be 20 to 24 years old and wearing all black during the aggravated robbery.

Across the street, a neighbor's surveillance cameras caught the series of events unfolding. Houston police released that video on Monday, where the suspect can be seen nearly falling as he rushed to the landscaping truck.

Investigators believe the man knew what he was looking for, suspecting he followed the victim from the bank.

You can watch the raw surveillance video of the suspect stealing cash from the work truck in the media player above.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.