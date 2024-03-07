Texans are paying the 7th highest property taxes in the United States, report shows

Tax season is here, and Texas homeowners might be reeling at the thought of a multi-thousand-dollar property tax bill. However, Texans can find some consolation in the fact that their property taxes are lower than in six other U.S. states, according to WalletHub's 2024 property tax report.

The median value of a house in the Lone Star State is $238,000, the report found, which is a $35,400 increase from the state's median home value in 2023. Once a homeowner factors in Texas' effective real estate tax rate of 1.63% (compared to 1.74% last year), that means the average Texan is paying $3,872 in property taxes.

"Some states charge no property taxes at all, while others charge an arm and a leg," WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said. "Americans who are considering moving and want to maximize the amount of money they take home should take into account property tax rates, in addition to other financial factors like the overall cost of living, when deciding on a city."

