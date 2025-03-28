Voter and commissioner-approved measures translate into higher property tax bills in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Property owners in Harris County are being hit with higher property tax bills starting this week.

Commissioners approved an increase of more than 8% last year. Nick Olenec, with Icon Property Tax, joined Eyewitness News to talk about how property owners can still save.

Because of natural disasters and extreme circumstances during the last fiscal year, Harris County commissioners circumvented the law limiting property tax increases to 3.5%.

Voters in Harris County also approved a flood control measure in November, and valuations are also increasing. When combined, that means a triple whammy for Harris County property owners.

"Property owners can fight their tax assessments, but they can't necessarily fight the tax rate increase," Olenec said. "So that's where they can focus as an opportunity to reduce their assessments and lower their property taxes."

May 15 is the deadline to protest. Companies like Icon Property Tax handle the protest for property owners and are only paid if the result is positive.

In extreme circumstances, people could find themselves in danger of losing property. Olenec said people should take advantage of the homestead exemption and keep an eye on what the legislature is doing in Austin.

"The costs are out of control," he said. "They are looking at increasing the homestead exemption amount from $100,000 to $140,000 and tax rate compression. That's using state funds to buy down the tax rate. Those things are working through the legislature as we speak."

The extra funding will help pay for damages sustained from storms like the derecho and Hurricane Beryl in 2024. It will also allow the county to have funds to prepare for the next natural disaster.

