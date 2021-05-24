HUMBLE, Texas -- Houston skies are grey and the ground is soggy, but a forecast projects sunny and warm days ahead. Perfect timing, then, for a popular north Houston beachy draw to open its sandy doors to the public.
Balmoral, the private community nestled in Humble, is opening its two-acre Crystal Lagoon experience to all in a Summer Kickoff event running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 31 to June 6.
The usually private getaway, located at 15808 Crystal Terrace Dr., boasts white-sand beaches and turquoise water and offers up activities such as stand up paddle boarding, an inflatable trampoline, beach volleyball, lawn games, and a putting green.
RELATED: Cool off from the Texas heat at Lagoonfest this year
The video above is from a previous story.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Beachy north Houston private lagoon welcomes Houstonians to public summer bash
FUN STUFF
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News