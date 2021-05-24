fun stuff

Beachy north Houston private lagoon welcomes Houstonians to public summer bash

HUMBLE, Texas -- Houston skies are grey and the ground is soggy, but a forecast projects sunny and warm days ahead. Perfect timing, then, for a popular north Houston beachy draw to open its sandy doors to the public.

Balmoral, the private community nestled in Humble, is opening its two-acre Crystal Lagoon experience to all in a Summer Kickoff event running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 31 to June 6.

The usually private getaway, located at 15808 Crystal Terrace Dr., boasts white-sand beaches and turquoise water and offers up activities such as stand up paddle boarding, an inflatable trampoline, beach volleyball, lawn games, and a putting green.

