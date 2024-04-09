2 men, including wanted suspect, open fire at officers during arrest attempt in Prairie View: HPD

Houston police said two officers were following a wanted man when he and another person pulled guns on law enforcement.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department has confirmed that two suspects were shot and wounded on Tuesday after firing at officers who were attempting to make an arrest.

The situation unfolded at the Taqueria Ruby at 45240 US-290 in Prairie View.

Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said HPD officers were searching for a suspect, who may have been linked to a murder and wanted on several felonies, including aggravated assault, deadly conduct, theft, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

HPD said officers had been searching for the suspect, before finally locating him in the area, and attempting a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect was reportedly sitting in a white Dodge Charger with another man and a woman. Satterwhite said officers began to devise a plan to apprehend him safely.

Officers were said to be in marked and unmarked cars as they approached and tried to pin the suspect in. However, the suspect and the other man reportedly exited the vehicle, pulled out weapons, and opened fire at the officers.

Officials said the second suspect had a modified pistol, allowing it to shoot fully automatic.

Both officers returned fire and hit the suspects, subduing them, HPD said. Officers then rendered aid to the suspects before Life Flight took them to the Texas Medical Center.

Officials said the suspects were alive, but their conditions were serious.

Neither of the officers were hurt. The woman inside the vehicle was also unharmed.

Officials said one suspect is 19 years old and the other between 19 and 21.

Since the shooting happened outside in Waller County, the Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation.

Per policy, officials said the two officers will be placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. One officer has been with the department for five years, while the other has been there for three.