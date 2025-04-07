Wrong-way driver dies after crashing Jeep into shipping container in Timbergrove area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are working to identify a driver who died in a wrong-way crash overnight.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened in the Lazybrook and Timbergrove area early Monday morning.

Investigators say the man was driving the wrong way on T.C. Jester when he hit a shipping container near Ella Boulevard.

Sgt. David Rose said the driver lost control and drove through a nearby parking lot, striking a Conex box, pushing it into the fence, and damaging it.

The force of that impact forced him to turn on his side, according to police.

Rose said it appeared the man was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

"Definitely think speed was a factor. That Conex box is empty but still pushed. The impact caused him to flip over," Rose said. "I don't know if he's impaired. However, driving the wrong way on the roadway - it's possible. I don't see any alcoholic beverages in the car. We won't know for sure until we get the autopsy."

Police are still investigating where the driver was coming from and have not identified his body yet.

The police department said no one else was involved in the crash.