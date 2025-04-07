Child's measles death and Houston airport exposure highlight worsening outbreak in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second child has died with measles in Texas, marking a devastating escalation in the state's worst outbreak in three decades.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the death amid a surge of cases that has seen 481 infections and 56 hospitalizations in Texas alone.

The previous measles-related death occurred in late February when an unvaccinated school-aged child died of measles in Texas - the first measles death in a decade.

Texas is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in 30 years with 481 cases and 56 hospitalizations. New Mexico is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in 40 years with 54 cases. Kansas and Ohio are also experiencing outbreaks.

Nationally, there are 607 confirmed measles cases across 21 states, according to CDC data updated Friday. This is 124 additional confirmed cases from last week's update.

These are the highest number of measles cases since 2019, which saw 1,274 cases. If this year's cases continue to grow at this rate, we can expect to surpass that 2019 number, which would lead to the highest cases since 1992.

Amid this national surge, the Houston Health Department has confirmed a new measles case in an unvaccinated traveler who passed through William P. Hobby Airport while infectious.

The individual had traveled from Mexico and was at the airport on March 30, between 4 and 8 p.m., moving through the Western Concourse, customs, baggage claim, and back through security to the Central Concourse before boarding a connecting flight.

While there are no additional confirmed cases in the city and no links to other local infections, officials warn that measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air before symptoms even appear.

Health authorities urge anyone who was at Hobby Airport during the exposure window to monitor their health through April 20. Symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and rash.

For more information on symptoms, vaccination, and what to do if you believe you've been exposed, visit HoustonHealth.org or call 832-393-4220.

