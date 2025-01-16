Questions remain following deadly shooting of Brazoria Co. deputy in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral arrangments are pending for a Brazoria County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed while serving a warrant in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

The suspect was killed hours later when a police K-9 found him hiding in a dumpster. The suspect reportedly shot the K-9 before he was killed.

It all unfolded at a shopping center on Stella Link Road near the I-610 South Loop.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Jesus "Jesse" Vargas was a friend, mentor, and inspiration. He was a husband and father of three.

Vargas served with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office for 17 years.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect at center of Brazoria County deputy's death has been shot and killed, HPD says

An ABC13 source confirmed that the suspect accused of shooting and killing Brazoria County Deputy Jesus Vargas was shot to death, ending an hours-long manhunt.

"He was a hero in my eyes. He was a winner, right? He gave 17 years of his life, days, evenings, nights, as a patrol officer. A lot of people... don't lose sight of how hard that is to make it in this career for 17 years," Houston Police Department Chief Noe Diaz said. "Father of three, and the family is devastated. Bo Stallman is the sheriff in Brazoria County. He's a wonderful sheriff, and they're mourning, so please keep the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office in your prayers."

Vargas was in Houston just before noon, attempting to serve a warrant as part of the U.S. Marshal's Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force -- a collaborative team whose mission is to arrest dangerous fugitives.

ABC13 is working to determine what the warrant was for. Records show Davis has a criminal history dating back to 1990, the most recent being from December 2024 for aggravated sexual assault charges against a relative.

In surveillance video from the scene, officers are seen approaching a truck with the suspect, Robert Lee Davis, aka Sean Christopher Davis, inside.

After the shooting, the video shows Davis taking off across the parking lot.

An hours-long manhunt unfolded in the surrounding neighborhoods. Davis was found in a dumpster behind the very strip center where the shooting happened.

SEE ALSO: Federal K-9 officer hospitalized after being shot by suspect accused of killing Brazoria Co. deputy

A DPS helicopter rushed federal K-9 officer Rocky to the Westbury Animal Hospital after he led authorities to a murder suspect who was hiding in a dumpster. Investigators say the dog's action saved many lives.

Investigators said Rocky, the U.S. Marshal's Office K-9 officer, picked up a scent on the suspect, leading them to the dumpster.

As Rocky closed in, Davis allegedly fired shots, striking the K-9 twice in the neck. That's when officers returned fire, killing Davis.

An ABC13 crew at the scene watched as first responders carried Rocky to a DPS helicopter for transfer to the Westbury Animal Hospital.

During a press conference, the U.S. Marshal of the Southern District of Texas shared an update on Rocky's trainer, who has been paired with him ever since he joined the department.

"He's having a tough time. But he is a tough guy, so he understands the role he plays with his partner. So he'll be fine. He'll do alright," said Thomas Michael O'Connor.

Thankfully, Rocky is expected to survive his injuries. He is a year and a half old.

