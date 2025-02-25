Retired HPD officer and off-duty officer shoot man allegedly refusing to leave woman's Magnolia home

A retired HPD officer and an off-duty HPD officer shot a man after he refused to leave a woman's house on Knotty Oaks in Magnolia, authorities say.

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A retired Houston Police Department officer and an off-duty officer with the same department both shot a man multiple times after he refused to leave a woman's house in Magnolia, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened at about 11:20 p.m. Monday at a home in the 15000 block of Knotty Oaks.

According to the sheriff's office, the man appeared in the back of the woman's home and refused to leave. The woman felt threatened and called her father, a retired HPD officer, and her neighbor, an HPD officer who was off duty at the time, for help, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the officers shot the suspect multiple times due to the alleged threats.

The suspect was transported to the hospital.

Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said the suspect could be charged, possibly with trespassing.

Once the investigation is complete, it'll be turned over to the district attorney's office to determine if any other charges should be filed.

