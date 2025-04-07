Video shows moments arsonist sets car on fire in Waller County's Sunterra subdivision, deputies say

Waller County deputies shared a video showing moments an arsonist set a car on fire at a home on Dawn Harbor Drive in the Sunterra Subdivision.

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- The Waller County Fire Marshal's Office released new video showing the moments an arsonist appears to set a vehicle on fire.

Investigators said this happened Thursday night on Dawn Harbor Drive in the Sunterra subdivision.

The suspect appears to spray an ignitable liquid moments before the fire erupts.

That suspect is then seen jumping into the passenger side of a white car and leaving.

The fire marshal's office hopes someone recognizes the person in this video.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Waller County directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrests can result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling Waller County Crime Stoppers at 979-826-8266.