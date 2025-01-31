Robbery suspect jumped off parking garage after gunfight with officers, Tomball police say

After a chase and exchange of gunfire with police, the robbery suspect reportedly jumped from the parking garage of a hospital. He was taken by Life Flight to another hospital with significant injuries.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Tomball say a chase ended with a suspect shooting at officers and then jumping from a hospital parking garage.

Tomball police said it all started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when they got a call about an aggravated robbery that happened at an apartment complex on Baker Street near Tomball High School.

Officers later spotted a car that matched the description from the alleged robbery. They tried to pull the car over, but the driver led them on a short chase, which ended in the parking garage of HCA Houston Healthcare in Tomball, according to police.

Right when officers pulled up to the car, the suspect reportedly leaned out and shot at the officers, police said. The officers returned fire.

No officers were shot, and neither was the suspect, according to investigators.

After the exchange of gunfire, police said the suspect ran off and jumped from the top of the parking garage.

The suspect, who they believe is in his late 20s or early 30s, had to be taken by Life Flight to another hospital. Police said he had significant injuries.

" [ Possible charges ] would be up to the DA, but usually, if somebody, well certainly we believe we have an aggravated robbery charge," Tomball Police Chief Jeff Bert said. "We have the victim of that who is talking with police now. We also would look at attempted murder charges."

Bert said he's been with the department for almost five years, and this is the first officer-involved shooting they've had during that time. Thankfully, no officers were hurt.

