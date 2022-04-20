At least 3 students injured in fire at Prairie View A&M dorm building

Possible fire at Prairie View A&M students standing outside with blankets. Waller County EMS, Fire and Sheriff are on scene. No details are confirmed at this point. pic.twitter.com/YVqlSka9tQ — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) April 20, 2022

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three Prairie View A&M University students were injured during a fire in a dorm building early Wednesday morning.Fire officials told ABC13 that it was an air conditioning fire that started in the hallway on the third floor. The fire was contained to the hallway, firefighters said.At least three residents were injured, officials said. One was having trouble breathing, while another jumped out of the building from the third floor.Firefighters said the student who jumped from the third floor suffered a leg injury.The conditions of the injured students were unknown.Two other female students were rescued from a ledge by Prairie View firefighters, officials said."I see a girl hanging off the ledge, another one on the floor, another one's skin bleeding," a student told ABC13's Brhe Berry. "I reported my AC unit had been out for three weeks and it was hot in my room. They constantly did not want to go fix it and then finally when they fixed it, this happened. Like, what is going on?"Before fighters arrived at the scene, some students used mattresses to try and help the girls get down from the ledge, witnesses said.The students who spoke to ABC13 said they didn't know how bad the damage was, but think the students in the impacted dorms lost everything.Students were unable to get back into their dorms as officials continued to investigate the fire.ABC13 crews saw EMS leaving the scene. One EMS vehicle briefly returned to the dorm and took another student away.The building is located near the library and other student dorms.Prairie View A&M University released the following statement about the incident: