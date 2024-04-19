168-pound prospect, PVAMU nursing graduate Darius Fulghum shines on Barclays Center bout

BROOKLYN, New York (KTRK) -- Under the bright lights at the Barclays Center, Houston-tied boxing prospect Darius Fulghum put on an impressive performance for fight night on Saturday.

Fulghum scored a fourth-round TKO victory over Cristian Olivas to win the WBA Continental USA Super Middleweight title.

Fulghum, 27, who was born in El Paso, Texas, and now resides and trains in the Space City, maintains a perfect professional boxing record with 11 victories, all but one of which were knockout victories.

On Friday afternoon, he weighed in at 167.4 pounds, which is under the 168-pound limit, for his upcoming boxing match against veteran Cristian Olivas, who holds a record of 22 wins and 10 defeats.

Regarding his life away from the boxing ring, Fulghum is also a nursing graduate from Prairie View A &M University.

In fact, he even wore his cap and gown rocking the PVAMU purple and gold during his ring walk when he scored a TKO victory over fringe contender Pachino Hill back on Dec. 2, 2023, at the Houston Toyota Center.

For Fulghum, his motto is "DFG," which stands for "Destined for Greatness." Nevertheless, the Houston native aims to stay active in the squared circle this year, as Saturday's match marks the second time he's fought in the calendar year.

The 27-year-old prospect made a statement victory as he was a part of the preliminary undercard action on the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia main event for the WBC Super Lightweight Championship.