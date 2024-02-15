2 charged after PVAMU student fatally shot trying to help friend in fight with boyfriend, police say

A Prairie View A&M student is dead and three other people are hurt after a shooting outside The Gates of Prairie View apartments on Elm Street.

A Prairie View A&M student is dead and three other people are hurt after a shooting outside The Gates of Prairie View apartments on Elm Street.

A Prairie View A&M student is dead and three other people are hurt after a shooting outside The Gates of Prairie View apartments on Elm Street.

A Prairie View A&M student is dead and three other people are hurt after a shooting outside The Gates of Prairie View apartments on Elm Street.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people who were reportedly involved in a shootout that killed an upcoming senior at Prairie View A &M University in June have been taken into custody, according to the Prairie View Police Department.

The video above is from a previous report.

According to police, Courtlyn Thomas is charged with murder, and the other suspect involved, identified as Tamia Thibeaux, is facing a tampering with evidence charge.

ORIGINAL REPORT: PVAMU student dies helping friend in physical fight with boyfriend, Prairie View police say

The shooting, police said, stemmed from a domestic incident at the off-campus apartments of The Gates of Prairie View on June 15, 2023, at around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim, identified as Jazymyn Bill, encountered her friend in a physical altercation with her boyfriend in the complex's parking lot and tried to intervene.

Bill then got her boyfriend, an off-duty security guard, to help, but an argument ensued between him and the friend's boyfriend, escalating the situation.

That is when police said the man accused of assaulting his girlfriend pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the off-duty security guard in the buttocks. Then investigators said the victim's boyfriend also pulled out a weapon and fired back, hitting the other man in the chest.

Police said one of those stray bullets hit Bill, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A bullet also grazed an unidentified person who was not involved in the shooting.

It was initially reported that due to the fact that both men were armed, it is unclear who fired the shot that ultimately killed Bill.

All three people who survived their injuries were taken to the hospital, police said.

Investigators said two suspects fled the scene before police arrived at the Buc-ee's on Highway 290, about 8 miles away, but were detained shortly after.

Officials did not specify exactly how Thomas and Thibeaux were involved. Thomas' bond was set at $500,000 while Thibeaux's was set at $5,000.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.