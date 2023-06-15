Prairie View A&M student killed, 3 others hurt in shooting outside apartment complex

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A Prairie View A &M student is dead and three other people are hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Prairie View police were called to The Gates of Prairie View at 625 Elm St. at about 5:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call.

At the scene, officers found a young woman dead with a gunshot wound. Police said the woman was going into her senior year at Prairie View A &M and was friends with another woman involved in the shooting.

Investigators said the situation started when a man broke into his girlfriend's house nearby and assaulted her. The girlfriend then drove to The Gates of Prairie View to tell her friend, Chief Wilton White Jr. told ABC13.

Police said the boyfriend followed the woman to the apartment complex. When they arrived, they started arguing outside.

At some point, the friend who lived at the apartment complex and her boyfriend, who is a security guard, came downstairs to see what was happening. The friend's boyfriend grabbed his gun before heading downstairs, White said.

The two boyfriends began arguing. That's when police said the man accused of assaulting his girlfriend pulled out a gun and started shooting. Then, investigators said the security guard fired back.

One of those bullets struck the woman's friend. Police said three other people were shot. One person was shot in the buttocks, one person was grazed in the head, and one person was shot twice -- once in the upper torso and once in the lower leg.

All three people who were shot were taken to area hospitals. Police said some of the injuries were severe and some are not. Meanwhile, the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said two suspects fled the scene when police arrived but were later detained at another location.

Since both men were armed, police said it's unclear who actually fired the shot that killed the student.

Texas Rangers are assisting Prairie View police in the ongoing investigation.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

