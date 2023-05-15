Power lines hanging low over Westheimer after crash

Power lines were hanging low over Westheimer near E. Rivercrest on Monday after an early morning crash believed to have snapped the poles.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash has cleared, but the aftermath may affect drivers for some time due to hanging power lines.

All eastbound lanes of Westheimer at E. Rivercrest Dr., just east of the Beltway, are blocked, officials said on Monday morning.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the wreck, but at some point, a power line pole snapped, and the lines were left hanging low across Westheimer.

SkyEye flew over the area, where police were allowing westbound traffic to get through in the right lanes as of 7 a.m.

We checked, and while CenterPoint Energy is aware, there was no timeline for how long repairs would take.