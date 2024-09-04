New Caney residents concerned about low-hanging cable lines

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been two months since Hurricane Beryl hit, but its impact can still be felt. Neighbors in New Caney are worried about low-hanging cable lines.

After ABC13 called Optimum Cable, which serves much of east Montgomery County, workers surveyed the situation and said they would return with more equipment. They explained that they've been dealing with loose wires and cables all over the area since Beryl.

But those in the area of North Linnwood said they are fed up.

It's hard to miss the cable line crossing James Whitman's driveway. He took out a tape measure and showed Eyewitness News that the line was just over seven and a half feet high.

"If you try to get any kind of services, propane or deliveries or things like that, you're not going to get them," Whitman explained. "They're going to pull up here. They had to drive around back and run the propane hose 100 feet to get to my tank, so that's not fun."

Across the street, the Hanson family has had low cable lines for more than a decade, but Beryl made them drop even lower.

"My husband has called at least two or three times a week since the storm," Jaime Crawford said, explaining that she would call once a month prior to Beryl.

"It takes an act of Congress when you call them. They want your account. I don't have an account. 'We didn't get that. What is your account number?' I don't have an account," Frances Hanson explained.

"When my 10-year-old can stand underneath it with his hands in the air, and you're only talking maybe a foot between him and that line," Crawford said. "If I can't use my driveway and my kids are at risk, that's where my problem is."

When Eyewitness News reached out to Optimum Cable, they sent the following statement:

Our local Optimum teams are aware of this issue, which has become worse since Hurricane Beryl struck the Houston area, and are currently working to secure any loose or low wires to ensure that our services continue to run smoothly for customers. We have dispatched a team to investigate and will work directly with the property owners to address their concerns.

