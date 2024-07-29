Huffman residents call Entergy's repairs of destroyed power equipment 'shoddy' and 'dangerous'

One neighbor thinks the energy provider, which has comparatively gotten more positive feedback than CenterPoint over its storm response, spent the least amount of money repairing things. "No, I don't trust them," he said about Entergy.

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been three weeks since Beryl hit, and recovery still feels a long way off in River Terrace in Huffman.

Residents there are concerned about what they call "shoddy" repairs of destroyed power equipment.

They get their electricity from Entergy, a company that serves areas north and east of Houston, that generally has gotten more positive feedback than CenterPoint for its storm response from both residents and elected officials.

The power pole repairs don't exactly inspire confidence.

"That looks pretty hokey to me. I mean, they jammed in a piece of wood and put some spray foam in there," Burney Garland said.

"It looks like that one is going to lean. It could fall so easily on his house," his wife Cheryl Garland Wall added.

After hearing from neighbors, ABC13 sent photos to Entergy officials on Friday evening.

On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson responded to ABC13, saying a network foreman inspected the area Monday morning.

The spokesperson said crews were scheduled to straighten the pole and clean up the site. Those repairs were completed by Wednesday, July 31.

