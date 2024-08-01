'Hokey' power pole repairs in Huffman fixed after Action 13 stepped in

One neighbor thinks the energy provider, which has comparatively gotten more positive feedback than CenterPoint over its storm response, spent the least amount of money repairing things. "No, I don't trust them," he said about Entergy.

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- River Terrace residents found solutions after turning to Action 13 when the power equipment that had been destroyed had them questioning their safety since Hurricane Beryl.

The video above is from ABC13's report before the final repairs were complete.

The neighborhood in Huffman gets electricity from Entergy, a company that serves areas north and east of Houston.

The power company generally has gotten more positive feedback than CenterPoint for its storm response from both residents and elected officials.

However, the damaged power poles were temporarily repaired, which didn't bring ease to residents.

Neighbors told ABC13 they were worried the pole would fall before crews made it back.

"That looks pretty hokey to me. I mean, they jammed in a piece of wood and put some spray foam in there," Burney Garland, a resident, told ABC13 last week.

So, Action 13 sent photos to Entergy officials on Friday evening.

On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson responded to ABC13, saying a network foreman inspected the area that morning.

The spokesperson said crews were scheduled to straighten the pole and clean up the site sometime this week.

On Wednesday, the power company told Action 13 that work was completed, and crews straightened the pole and cleaned up the site.

"As mentioned on Monday, after restoring power as safely and quickly as possible, crews revisit sites to complete restoration cleanup efforts. Work was completed in Huffman (Wednesday). Crews straightened the pole and cleaned up the site, which is part of our typical restoration process following a hurricane like Beryl that caused such widespread damage. We appreciate the patience of our customers and thank them for their understanding as we continue restoration cleanup efforts across the Entergy Texas service area," the spokesperson said.