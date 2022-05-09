fire

Coal unit catches fire at NRG's W.A. Parish Generating Station in Fort Bend County

An NRG spokesperson told ABC13 there is no danger to the community.
By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven fire departments responded to a fire at an NRG plant in Fort Bend County overnight.

According to Thompsons Fire Chief Keeland Spaulding, a coal unit caught on fire on the roof at NRG's W.A. Parish Generating Station at 2500 Yu Jones Road near Smithers Lake at about 11:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for NRG, who owns and operates the plant, told ABC13 that while the station is shut down due to the fire, everything is secured and there is no danger to the community or the environment.

Everyone is also accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

At last check, crews were still pumping water to make sure the fire is out.

The cause was not immediately known.

