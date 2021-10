EMBED >More News Videos Drivers and flooding are a dangerous mix.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little over 11,000 CenterPoint customers remained without power late Wednesday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through the Houston area the night before.According to the electricity provider, more than 130,000 customers were impacted by Tuesday night's severe weather.The company's power outage tracker counted 7,669 customers had no power, as of 12:55 p.m.The outages are spread across the Houston area, with several reported on the city's west side.