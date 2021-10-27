Thousands without power as severe thunderstorms move across SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers are without power Wednesday as severe thunderstorms move through southeast Texas.
According to the electricity provider's outage tracker, more than 22,000 customers are without power as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Wharton Counties until 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornado formation.
The storms should move quickly to the east and are expected to clear out by noon Wednesday. Strong winds behind the front will usher in cooler and drier weather for the rest of the month.
