Yuli Gurriel's Houston homecoming being realized with sudden Kansas City trade

Gurriel, a two-time World Series champ and AL batting titleholder, last played in the majors on Oct. 3, 2023.

Astro Yuli Gurriel is known for his explosive swing and an explosive hairdo.

Astro Yuli Gurriel is known for his explosive swing and an explosive hairdo.

Astro Yuli Gurriel is known for his explosive swing and an explosive hairdo.

Astro Yuli Gurriel is known for his explosive swing and an explosive hairdo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time since Game 2 of the 2022 World Series, Yuli Gurriel will stand in the batter's box inside Houston's Minute Maid Park on Sunday. It just won't be with the Astros.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals completed a trade with the Atlanta Braves to acquire the 40-year-old Cuban infielder, who has been playing on a minor-league deal. Despite the trade deadline having come and gone, the Royals were able to obtain Gurriel since he had yet to come up to the major league level in 2024.

The video above was produced in 2017.

And in a twist of fate, the Royals are starting Gurriel as the designated hitter when Kansas City and Houston face off Sunday in their series finale.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Former Astros teammates Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman reunite in heartwarming spring training photo

So, how did a sudden Gurriel homecoming unfold, and what was the first baseman doing since his exit after Houston's latest world championship?

Gurriel's final game with Houston was painful. In Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, he suffered a right knee injury that kept him out of the clinching game in Houston.

The Astros decided to attempt an upgrade at the first base position in the 2023 offseason by signing free agent Jose Abreu on a three-year, $58.5 million. The signing effectively put Gurriel, also a free agent, on the outs.

Gurriel signed a one-year deal with the Miami Marlins for 2023, where he played in 108 games and appeared as a pinch hitter in one postseason matchup.

The 40-year-old was back on the market for the 2024 season and signed with the Braves organization two weeks into the regular season. The Braves, who are in a dogfight with the Phillies for the National League East crown, were seemingly gearing up for a Gurriel call-up after he took reps as a second and third baseman in Triple A.

But after Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino broke his thumb during their series in Houston, Gurriel became appealing to postseason-contending Kansas City. He was reportedly traded for cash considerations.

Gurriel's arrival on Sunday also coincides with major league rosters expanding from 26 to 28 players in time for the last month of the season.

The Houston Astros, who have found instant success with waiver-wire claim Ben Gamel and free agent Jason Heyward, both outfielders filling in the void left by Kyle Tucker's injury, picked up Sugar Land Space Cowboys members Cesar Salazar, a catcher, and Forrest Whitley, a pitcher.

Salazar made his major league debut in 2023 and last played with the Astros on July 11 this year. Whitley, a San Antonio native, debuted on April 16, 2024, after eight seasons in the Astros minor-league system, but had yet to play again since.

Entering Sunday's game, Houston holds a five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the American League West. The Astros head to Cincinnati on Monday for a series opener, take their first off day in 18 days on Tuesday, and resume the series with the Reds on Wednesday.

Houston can also add a wild-card bye into the postseason conversation. The 'Stros sit three games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the AL's second seed. The two teams face off for the last series of the season at the end of this month.