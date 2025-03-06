Small plane crashes at pipeline field near Pearland Regional Airport, DPS says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed near the Pearland Regional Airport on Thursday, according to officials.

The Pearland Police Department confirmed with Eyewitness News that there are no reported injuries.

The Department of Public Safety posted about the crash on X, formerly known as Twitter.

DPS said the plane landed in a pipeline field, about two miles from the airport, causing damage to the plane.

Authorities didn't provide further details about what led to the crash or how many people were on board.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

This comes weeks after a pilot crashed a single-engine Cessna 172 in a field near the Pearland Regional Airport on Feb. 16.

The pilot in that crash was alone on the plane and was luckily uninjured.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.

RELATED: Pilot uninjured after small plane crashes in field near Pearland Regional Airport