Former Astros teammates Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman reunite in heartwarming spring training photo

Astro Yuli Gurriel is known for his explosive swing and an explosive hairdo.

Marlins first baseman Yuli Gurriel faced his former team, the Houston Astros, for the first time since departing in free agency.

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) -- If only Astros fans were blades of grass during a tender moment captured on camera...

As the Houston Astros begin winding down their 2023 spring training in Florida, the team got to experience facing one of the club's most beloved players of the last several years.

The video above is from a profile on Gurriel in 2017.

Yuli Gurriel started for the Miami Marlins when his new team took on his former team in West Palm Beach on Tuesday.

The game, which ended in a 2-1 Astros win, is Gurriel's first against Houston since signing with Miami earlier this month. The two teams have faced off four times before during spring training, but Tuesday marked the first baseman's first opportunity to take the field against the 'Stros.

The 39-year-old Cuban had three at-bats and a hit against Houston's Ronel Blanco, who is expected to make the opening day roster, while playing first base through the first six innings.

The matchup had a heartwarming moment captured by the Astros and posted to the club's @LosAstros account. Gurriel and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman were shown in different uniforms and speaking in the infield.

"Te extraño," Bregman quote tweeted, which is translated in English, "I miss you."

There may be another chance at a reunion in the regular season, if Miami keeps Gurriel on its roster. The Astros are scheduled to visit the Marlins for a three-game series, Aug. 14-16.