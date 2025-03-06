24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Crew working to extinguish 3-alarm apartment fire in southwest Houston, HFD says

ByMiya Shay KTRK logo
Thursday, March 6, 2025 10:18PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire crews are working to extinguish a three-alarm apartment fire in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the complex at 6525 Hillcroft Avenue.

HFD said no injuries have been reported, and no one has been transported.

However, due to the heavy emergency equipment, they are urging people to avoid the area.

The fire department posted a video on social media of smoke coming from the top of the building.

