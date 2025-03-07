Houston representatives testify at state's first DOGE meeting in Austin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Department of Government Efficiency is a new Trump Administration initiative to cut federal spending. Now, the State of Texas is attempting to replicate it.

On Wednesday, the Texas House held their very first "DOGE Committee" meeting in Austin.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire's Chief and Deputy Chiefs of Staff were asked to speak about their current efforts to combat the city's forecasted $350 million budget deficit. Their remarks centered on a recently published Ernst & Young Spend Analysis commissioned by the city to "cut waste," according to Whitmire.

"This is about making Houston better and that's what good governance is about. It's not about claiming perfection. It's about the relentless pursuit of improvement. The people we serve deserve nothing less," Deputy Chief of Staff Steven David said.

The city was one of several parties, ranging from municipalities to state agencies, asked to present before the panel as it attempts to chart a path forward.

ABC13 asked Whitmire about his decision to send leaders of his administration to speak on the panel, which is named after Senior Trump Advisor Elon Musk's DOGE coin.

"Picking up the garbage is not a Republican or Democratic issue and we have no resemblance to the Washington experience," he stressed.

Whitmire told ABC13 exclusively the city will enact a mass hiring freeze later this week, "likely on Friday." It will be the first major cut the city has made in line with the EY findings.

Whitmire told ABC13 that public safety cuts "aren't even on the table." The Houston police and fire departments will not be subject to the freeze as all other city agencies are.

According to the EY report, approximately 2,400 vacant positions will be eliminated.

