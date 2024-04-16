San Antonio native gets his shot with the Astros after 8 seasons in the minors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Forrest Whitley, the Astros' former first-round draft pick eight years ago, will make his Major League Baseball debut during the second of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, the club announced.

The 26-year-old from San Antonio will get his chance with the 'Stros, who are 6-12 and desperate for healthy starting pitching arms.

The Astros optioned right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, who lost both of his first starts of his career over the last week, to the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Whitley, who will wear No. 60 and start off in the bullpen, grew up in the Astros' organization since the ballclub made him the 17th overall selection in the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft when he was 18.

Houston Astros pitcher Forrest Whitley throws during spring training baseball practice on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

His professional career had been a start-stop one beset with injuries at inopportune times. He peaked as Baseball America's No. 5 prospect before the 2019 season.

In his latest stint with the Space Cowboys this season, he started in three games but registered a 12.00 earned-run average, allowing four hits, three home runs, and four earned runs. Despite this, he owns a victory and two no-decisions in 2024.

The Alamo Heights High School alum is 6 feet 7 inches and weighs 195 pounds.

Meanwhile, Hunter Brown will be the starting pitcher on Tuesday night against the Braves.

ABC13 Sports is gathering more details from the club about Whitley's maiden journey to the majors. Tune into Eyewitness News broadcasts this afternoon for more.

