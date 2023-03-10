Miami Marlins to sign popular former Houston Astros star Yuli Gurriel, sources tell MLB.com

Astro Yuli Gurriel is known for his explosive swing and an explosive hairdo.

The baseball star from Cuba ends his seven-year run in Houston. He turns 39 in June.

Yuli Gurriel's run with the Houston Astros is ending, according to reports on Thursday.

A source told MLB.com's Mark Feisand that the 38-year-old Cuban first baseman will sign with the Miami Marlins under a non-roster deal, which doesn't guarantee Gurriel a spot on the everyday squad.

Gurriel's baseball future seemed uncertain while as a first-time free agent this offseason.

The video above is from a profile on Gurriel in 2017.

The Astros reportedly were considering a couple of options that would have kept the veteran with the team, although his role at first base would have greatly diminished.

With the lack of clarity on where the two sides stood, the 'Stros pressed forward, upgrading the position with the signing of former MVP Jose Abreu.

Gurriel was every bit of the phenom that caught the eyes of scouts before his signing with Houston in 2016.

Aside from becoming a key piece in both of the club's World Series titles in 2017 and 2022, Gurriel clinched the American League batting championship in 2021, becoming the oldest player to earn the title since Barry Bonds about 19 years prior. He was also the AL Gold Glove winner at first base in that same year.

The seven-year veteran's last game with the Astros was in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, which saw him hit the ground during a rundown late in the game. He was scratched from the title-clinching Game 6 with knee discomfort.

SEE ALSO: Astros free agency tracker: Who from the 2022 World Series team has departed Houston?