Houston Astros place Kyle Tucker on 10-day injured list with right shin contusion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- King Tuck's throne will be empty for a little bit.
On Friday, the Houston Astros placed star right fielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day injured list as he continued to suffer the effects of a right shin contusion.
Tucker, 27, who leads the team in home runs and runs batted in, fouled a ball off his shin during Houston's 7-4 win against St. Louis on Monday.
Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Tucker was moving around better but progressing slowly.
X-rays revealed no break, but Tucker needed crutches to move around after the game, MLB.com reported.
The team didn't announce a corresponding roster move, but Joey Loperfido or Grae Kessinger's call-up from Triple-A is possible.
Loperfido debuted on April 30 and played primarily in the outfield in 14 games, earning 13 hits, including a home run.
Trey Cabbage, Houston's offseason trade acquisition from the Los Angeles Angels, got the start in right field on Friday against his former team.
