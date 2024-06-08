WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Houston Astros place Kyle Tucker on 10-day injured list with right shin contusion

ByMatt Guillermo KTRK logo
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- King Tuck's throne will be empty for a little bit.

On Friday, the Houston Astros placed star right fielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day injured list as he continued to suffer the effects of a right shin contusion.

Tucker, 27, who leads the team in home runs and runs batted in, fouled a ball off his shin during Houston's 7-4 win against St. Louis on Monday.

Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Tucker was moving around better but progressing slowly.

X-rays revealed no break, but Tucker needed crutches to move around after the game, MLB.com reported.

Astros' Kyle Tucker right, grimaces after fouling a pitch off his leg during the third inning of a baseball game on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Houston.
Astros' Kyle Tucker right, grimaces after fouling a pitch off his leg during the third inning of a baseball game on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Houston.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The team didn't announce a corresponding roster move, but Joey Loperfido or Grae Kessinger's call-up from Triple-A is possible.

Loperfido debuted on April 30 and played primarily in the outfield in 14 games, earning 13 hits, including a home run.

Trey Cabbage, Houston's offseason trade acquisition from the Los Angeles Angels, got the start in right field on Friday against his former team.

SEE ALSO: Astros right-handed pitchers Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy to undergo elbow surgeries, team says

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW