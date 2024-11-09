1st-degree arson charges filed against suspect in E. Houston fire that killed firefighter, HFD says

Officials identified the firefighter killed as 42-year-old Marcelo Garcia, who had been with HFD for 10 years.

Houston firefighter killed while battling warehouse fire in E. Houston Officials identified the firefighter killed as 42-year-old Marcelo Garcia, who had been with HFD for 10 years.

Houston firefighter killed while battling warehouse fire in E. Houston Officials identified the firefighter killed as 42-year-old Marcelo Garcia, who had been with HFD for 10 years.

Houston firefighter killed while battling warehouse fire in E. Houston Officials identified the firefighter killed as 42-year-old Marcelo Garcia, who had been with HFD for 10 years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New arson charges have been filed against a suspect who is accused of setting a three-alarm fire to a warehouse where a Houston Fire Department firefighter died and another was injured in east Houston late Wednesday evening.

The Houston Fire Department Arson Bureau announced 1st-degree arson charges against a 38-year-old who they determined purposefully ignited the vacant building fire on Polk Street near Wayside Driver just before 11 p.m.

The video above is from the initial report.

Fire officials said firefighter Marcelo 'Ox' Garcia III responded to the scene with HFD, where a second alarm was called for before a mayday call was activated when a wall collapsed, killing the 42-year-old.

HFD said that another firefighter was injured and didn't sustain serious injuries, but Garcia was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Garcia served with the department for 10 years and spent the last six years on the southeast side at Station 23 on Lawndale Street.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office will continue the investigation.

"This charge is the first step in a long healing process for the firefighters of this city," HFD Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz said. "I want to extend my personal gratitude to our Arson Bureau, the Houston Police Department, and the METRO police department for their collaboration on this investigation."

Houston fire officials said the suspect is not in custody as of Saturday morning.