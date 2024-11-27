Woman tied to hit-and-run death of Galveston-area doctor arrested for aggravated robbery

Investigators believe the 21-year-old accused of using social media to lure a victim to a robbery set-up also targeted others. They are asking any potential victims to come forward.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of robberies involving multiple suspects.

Five people were robbed back in May in northwest Harris County as part of a setup where the suspects used social media to lure victims into a meet-up.

Only one person, 21-year-old Cianna Mims, has been arrested and charged, but investigators are still looking for at least three others.

Mims was the one who allegedly lured the victim into a meet-up while the other robbery suspects waited for her cue.

Mims was already out on bond in a separate and very high-profile case out of Galveston County for her part in a hit-and-run that killed a well-known doctor.

READ MORE: Woman riding in car that hit and killed Galveston doctor has been charged, documents say

Cianna Mims was riding in the vehicle that hit and killed 67-year-old Nancy Hughes on March 18, officials said.

According to court records, Mims is facing five counts of aggravated robbery for allegedly setting up her own friend.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Mims arranged a meet-up with the victim at his apartment on Wortham near FM-1960 and U.S. 290 on May 8.

As she was leaving, authorities said a gunman appeared at the door armed with an AK-47-style rifle.

They allegedly robbed the victim, then waited around for more of his friends to arrive and robbed them, too.

"Your honor, each charge we filed a motion to deny bond to this defendant because when this offense occurred, she was on bail for an indicted felony. It's out of Galveston County," a prosecutor read aloud in court.

Mims' pending case is tied to a hit-and-run that killed beloved Galveston-area doctor, Nancy Hughes.

Authorities said Mims was in a vehicle that hit Hughes on March 18, 2022. Mims' then boyfriend, 23-year-old Logan Llewellyn, was behind the wheel.

Llewelyn pleaded guilty in February of last year to an accident involving death charge and was given seven years behind bars.

Mims was indicted a few days later for allegedly trying to cover the whole thing up.

She now awaits her next court date, which is scheduled for January.

The charges she faces in Harris County may be just the beginning, according to investigators.

They tell ABC13 she's allegedly robbed people before in a similar fashion, using social media and fake meet-ups, between April and Novemeber.

A judge in this case granted her bond.

If you think you may be a victim or know anything about the suspects, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.