Logan Llewellyn is being held on a $200,000 bond in Guadalupe County Jail. He is awaiting extradition back to Galveston County.

22-year-old pleads guilty, sentenced to 7 years for striking Galveston doctor on bike, docs say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old has pleaded guilty to the death of a 67-year-old Galveston physician, according to court documents.

Logan Llewellyn was accused of being behind the wheel of a car that struck and killed physician Nancy Hughes as she rode her bike along the Cherry Hill section of the Seawall on March 18, 2022.



According to investigators, the well-known physician was not helped by the driver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Llewellyn was arrested that following Sunday at 4:40 a.m. in Seguin, near San Antonio, after investigators gathered enough information to execute a search warrant and seize his car.

He was initially charged with an accident involving injury or death and was placed on a $200,000 bond as he awaited trial in Galveston County.

Another person, identified as Llewellyn's girlfriend, was reportedly inside the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run.

She was charged with failure to report a felony and was released after posting a $7,500 bond, Galveston PD said.

Llewellyn was given a seven-year prison sentence.

Dr. Hughes was a second-generation physician. Her father, Dr. Edward James Lefeber, has provided medical care in Galveston since 1939.