2nd generation doctor killed while riding her bike in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a physician who was killed while riding her bike on Friday morning in Galveston, police say.

Investigators believe Dr. Nancy Lefeber Hughes, 67, was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding her bike on Seawall Boulevard and East Beach Drive.

Authorities say it's unclear when Hughes was struck by a vehicle.

At about 7 a.m., a driver found Hughes unresponsive in the roadway.

There are no witnesses to the fatal crash, making it difficult to release any details, according to Lt. Xavier Hancock.

The initial report was categorized as a hit-and-run, but police could not confirm that information as of 1:19 p.m. Friday, Hancock said.

However, initial calls indicate police are seeking a vehicle that has front-end damage, according to Hancock.

Police will release more information later in the day.

Hughes was a second generation physician. Her father, Dr. Edward James Lefeber has provided medical care in Galveston since 1939.

Dr. Nancy Lefeber Hughes, 67

