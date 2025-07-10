SH-225 westbound shut down at Bearle in Pasadena amid big rig crash, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All westbound lanes of SH-225 at Bearle in Pasadena are shut down on Thursday due to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler.

According to Lt. Terry Garza with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, SH-225 westbound is completely closed as hazmat crews work to clear the accident. Garza said Pasadena police are also on scene, working the crash.

While full details on what led to the crash or how long the highway will be closed for are not available, authorities said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and warned drivers to expect traffic delays.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

