13 Alert Traffic: All westbound lanes of I-10 at Park Ten closed after deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All westbound lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway at Park Ten are closed after a deadly crash.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened shortly after midnight.

Houston police said a white SUV had its hazard lights on for unknown reasons and was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The driver then struck the wall on the right side of the freeway and stayed in the emergency lane, where he struck a disabled 18-wheeler that was pulling a tractor-trailer.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they pronounced the driver of the white SUV dead.

Investigators said it's unclear if he was impaired. A witness told HPD the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, though his exact speed is unknown.

HPD said skid lines on the freeway tell the story of what may have happened in the moments before the driver's death.

"There are no brake marks located on the scene up underneath the 18-wheeler, which means he did not hit his brakes at that time," Rebecca Dallas with HPD Vehicular Crimes said. "It appears that he hit his brakes one time once he struck the wall, then he was back on the gas."

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing. Crews expected the westbound mainlanes to be closed for several hours, though traffic was still getting by in the HOV lane.