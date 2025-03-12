Harris County grand jury indicts University of Houston sex assault suspect, records show

ABC13 has obtained the video showing when the University of Houston rape suspect was spotted by authorities and then taken down.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Court documents show the suspect accused of raping a University of Houston student last month has been indicted.

The video above is from a previous report.

Authorities said a Harris County grand jury indicted sex assault suspect Eric Brown on charges against him in the Feb. 7 attack.

Brown is accused of sexually assaulting a student at knifepoint at the UH Welcome Center Student Parking Garage. According to charging documents, the victim was cleaning her vehicle as she was preparing for a sorority event that evening when Brown came up to her and asked to borrow a pen. That's when Brown reportedly forced his way into her vehicle and raped her at knifepoint, documents said.

He was arrested by UHPD later that night when court documents say he became confrontational with police and was shocked with a Taser. UH said they wanted charges pressed for his interaction with police, but the district attorney said there was not sufficient evidence, and he was released.

READ MORE: DA launches investigation into why initial charges were declined after rape at UH parking garage

UHPD said the DA's office filed charges several days after being alerted about a student being raped in the Student Welcome Center parking garage.

More than a week after the violent incident, police officers captured Brown after he was spotted riding the METRORail.

Officials said Brown is believed to be homeless and, before his arrest, was spotted using the METRORail and libraries in the area.

Documents reveal that Brown has a lengthy history of charges, dating all the way back to 2002. His most recent charge was a misdemeanor assault on a family member in 2018.

Brown is expected to be back in court in May for the sex assault case.

