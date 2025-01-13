24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Houston was a top 10 destination for movers in 2024, new report says

ByAmber Heckler CultureMap logo
Monday, January 13, 2025 8:33PM
Houston-area city ranks in top 25 US cities with highest growth
U-Haul's annual study looked at more than 2 million one-way truck transactions across the U.S., and this Montgomery County city is seeing a boom!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston remains popular as one of the top 10 metropolitan areas for people on the move in 2024, according to U-Haul's Top U.S. Growth Metros and Cities report.

The video above is from a 2021 report.

Houston ranked No. 9 in 2024, which is a big jump for the metro after the suburb of Conroe ranked No. 16 in 2023.

RELATED: 2 Houston-area ZIP codes top 2023 list of hottest housing markets in US

The two Texas metros that outranked Houston were Austin (No. 5), and Dallas-Fort Worth, which climbed through the ranks to take the No. 1 spot this year after previously ranking No. 9 in 2023.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: New Census data shows population is growing faster in Houston's suburbs than the city. But why?

New U.S. Census data suggests Houston's suburban counties are taking in more new residents than the city itself.
Watch Live
ON NOW