Houston was a top 10 destination for movers in 2024, new report says

U-Haul's annual study looked at more than 2 million one-way truck transactions across the U.S., and this Montgomery County city is seeing a boom!

U-Haul's annual study looked at more than 2 million one-way truck transactions across the U.S., and this Montgomery County city is seeing a boom!

U-Haul's annual study looked at more than 2 million one-way truck transactions across the U.S., and this Montgomery County city is seeing a boom!

U-Haul's annual study looked at more than 2 million one-way truck transactions across the U.S., and this Montgomery County city is seeing a boom!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston remains popular as one of the top 10 metropolitan areas for people on the move in 2024, according to U-Haul's Top U.S. Growth Metros and Cities report.

The video above is from a 2021 report.

Houston ranked No. 9 in 2024, which is a big jump for the metro after the suburb of Conroe ranked No. 16 in 2023.

RELATED: 2 Houston-area ZIP codes top 2023 list of hottest housing markets in US

The two Texas metros that outranked Houston were Austin (No. 5), and Dallas-Fort Worth, which climbed through the ranks to take the No. 1 spot this year after previously ranking No. 9 in 2023.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: New Census data shows population is growing faster in Houston's suburbs than the city. But why?