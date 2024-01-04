2 Houston-area ZIP codes top 2023 list of hottest housing markets in US

HOUSTON, Texas -- Despite higher mortgage rates, Houston's housing market continued to attract more people to the suburbs in 2023, according to a new report by Opendoor. And two Houston-area ZIP codes in particular - in Cypress and Katy - were the top two hottest locales in the U.S.

The study examined the U.S. ZIP codes where people bought homes the fastest in 2023, using local Multiple Listing Services (MLS) data in markets where Opendoor operates. The ZIP codes were ranked by the total number of homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing.

Overall, the report showed that people are increasingly interested in living outside of a major city, with preferences leaning toward the suburbs and exurbs. Houses in Cypress' 77433 ZIP code sold the fastest out of every area in the U.S. last year, a six-place jump from No. 7 in 2022.

